A Nottinghamshire robber who threatened schoolchildren with a knife in a park and tried to steal from them has been locked up.

Ryan Atkin approached the group of youngsters in Southglade Park, Bestwood, and waved the weapon in a 16-year-old boy’s face before demanding cash.

After realising one of the youngsters was in school uniform, Atkin then approached another group, grabbed a boy and held him against a wall while he demanded the 12-year-old hand over his mobile phone.

Atkin, who had been walking through the park with his dog, fled the scene empty-handed after throwing his knife on the floor and telling the second teenager he "could keep it", following the incident on 27 January 2022.

The 34-year-old, of Leybourne Drive, Bestwood, was jailed for three years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 26 August after admitting two charges of robbery.

Detective Constable Helen Pannell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This must have been a terrifying experience for the teenage victims, who will have believed they were in danger of being seriously hurt throughout the ordeal.

"The 16-year-old was only inches away from being slashed across the face by the knife when Atkin waved it in his face.

"I am pleased he has been brought before the courts and locked up.

"The force will always respond robustly and decisively to every report we receive relating to an offence involving a knife.

"Likewise, we are absolutely committed to reducing incidents of robbery in our communities as we understand how much of a lasting impact this can have on people."