Worcester Warriors have been forced to cancel their pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday (5 August), as the players and staff wages remain unpaid.

Steve Diamond, the Director of Rugby at the club posted a tweet this afternoon and said: "It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow.

"Together we have been forces to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness tomorrow for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday, as players and staff wages remain unpaid.

"The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position."

The Director of Rugby was apologetic to Glasgow Warriors and blames the 'unique and worrying situation'.

Worcester Warriors have 'worked hard' during pre-season and are 'disappointed' Credit: PA Images

He continued: "It simply isn't feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision has to be taken today."

Worcester Warriors staff and players not being paid today means they can walk in 14 days is the issue isn't fixed, as the club will be in breach of their contracts.

This comes after a winding-up petition has been issued to the club by HM Revenues and Customs (HMRC) over an unpaid tax bill.

The sum, which was loaned to the Worcester during the pandemic, was to help with challenges faced by the club, such as the rising cost of living as well as lost income from Covid-19 lockdowns and games played from behind closed doors.

