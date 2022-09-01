Theatre teams in Birmingham are on the hunt to find a dog that can act in their festive production of "Nativity! The Musical".

Birmingham Rep teams are holding auditions for a four-legged star to perform as ‘Cracker the dog’ in the Christmas show.

The successful pooch will no doubt become a star when it takes to the stage from the 19th November 2022 - 7th January 2023 at the city centre theatre.

Birmingham Rep Credit: Ross Jukes/Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Debbie Isitt, creator of the much-loved "Nativity! "films and the stage adaptation, said:

“We are on the search for Birmingham’s next four-legged stage star ! They must have the discipline, patience and sense of fun to sparkle and shine in front of thousands of people this festive season as a Nativity! The Musical returns home to The Rep.”

Is your dog "paw-fect for the role ? Here’s what producers are looking for in the next ‘Cracker’:

A small-medium sized dog, easily picked up by children

Obedient, easy-going, cute and cuddly

A love for working with children

Live within an easily commutable distance from the city-centre based theatre

A love for the spotlight, preferably avoiding any on-stage accidents

Must be available between 10th October - 7th November for rehearsals prior to the main event

The pawe-some pup will star in two to three performances per week, and a puppy payment of £30 will be given for every performance, and travel costs will be covered.

The first stage of application is to send a short video with you holding your pup, lasting around 60 seconds, explaining why The Rep should cast your dog as Cracker. Send your entries to crackerthedog@birmingham-rep.co.uk by Mon 12 September, and finalists will be invited for a final audition on Mon 26 September.

More than a million people have seen "Nativity ! The Musical" on its UK tour and three runs in London - and all since its world premiere at The Rep in 2017.