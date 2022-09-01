A man from Bishops Castle in Shropshire has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager who died last year.

The man in his 50's was arrested earlier today (September 1) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

The arrest was made in relation to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Price who died on September 19 last year.

Dylan was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found at around 5 o'clock in the morning on Brampton Road in Bishops Castle after a suspected hit-and-run.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Price's injuries coincided with a vehicle collision.

Previously a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released after officers are satisfied he was not involved in the collision.