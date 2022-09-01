Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Weather Presenter Des Coleman looks back on a memorable month for weather - and asks if the seasonal change will bring up any more surprises.

It's been a record-breaking summer for weather records, with:

droughts

first ever Red heat warning

26,476 lightning strikes - more strikes than the previous year put together

40.3 degree temperature record - beating the 2019 record

How are weather seasons measured ? Credit: ITV News

Summer into autumn - why do weather teams mark the seasons differently ?

The 1st September marks the start of meteorological autumn. It's a new season, and it differs to the astronomical season.

September's outlook will now "morph" into cooler conditions