Des Coleman looks back on a memorable month for weather records - so what will September bring ?
ITV News Central's Weather Presenter Des Coleman looks back on a memorable month for weather - and asks if the seasonal change will bring up any more surprises.
It's been a record-breaking summer for weather records, with:
droughts
first ever Red heat warning
26,476 lightning strikes - more strikes than the previous year put together
40.3 degree temperature record - beating the 2019 record
The summer saw its hottest temperature on record.
Summer into autumn - why do weather teams mark the seasons differently ?
The 1st September marks the start of meteorological autumn. It's a new season, and it differs to the astronomical season.
September's outlook will now "morph" into cooler conditions - get your latest weather forecast.