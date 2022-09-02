Birmingham's famous Frankfurt Christmas Market will return to the city centre in November, along with the big wheel and ice rink, for its 22nd year.

From 3 November, Victoria Square and Broad Street will be dressed up with lights and stalls, with the aim of bringing a festive feel to the city in the run up to Christmas.

The market will have stalls selling a range of festive food and drink as well as traditional toys, ornaments and gifts.

The aroma of market favourites including hot gluwein, schnitzel and spicy sausages will fill the streets for seven weeks.

Centenary Square will also see the return of the popular big wheel and ice rink from 3 November until 8 January 2023.

Hot gluwein, beer steins, schnitzel and spicy sausages are firm market favourites Credit: PA Images

Key dates and times

Dates: 3 November to 23 December 2022

Times: 10am to 9pm everyday (except on Remembrance Sunday, 13 November when it will be open 1pm to 9pm)

Where: Victoria Square and New Street