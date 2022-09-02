Solihull’s Dan Evans continues to maintain his ace form at the US Open as he advances to the third round in Flushing Meadows.

The British Number 2, seeded 20th, beat Australia’s James Duckworth 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

He secured the match with a backhand down the line winner to take a place in the last 32 for the fifth time in eight years at the US Open.

Could history repeat itself?

Last year Evans reached the fourth round of the tournament - the furthest he has advanced in a grand slam since the Australian open in 2017.

The 32-year-old is just one win away from doing the same this time around.

Evans has enjoyed a number of good runs in the lead up to this year's US Open, earning himself a world ranking of number 23.

Evans missed out on US open win in 2016 Credit: ITV News Central

The midlander will face the 2014 US Open champion and 15th seed Marin Cilic on Saturday.

Dan, along with Britons Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, and Jack Draper are all in the last 32 of the grand slam event.

This is the second time that four British men have reached this round in a major tournament.

In 1997, Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski, Mark Petchey and Andrew Richardson created history, when all four progressed to the Wimbledon third round.