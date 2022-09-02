A teenager from Derby who caused millions of pounds damage after deliberately setting fire to two schools and a church, has been given a hospital order.

Johnny Brady, 19, spat and swore at the judge during a sentencing hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday 2 September.

Brady, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to six charges of arson and one of burglary for a string of serious offences across Derbyshire.

St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey, Ravensdale school in Mickleover, and All Saints Church in Mackworth were all badly damaged in a series of blazes in late 2020.

He caused extensive damage to several buildings in a rampage of destruction between October and December 2020 that caused millions of pounds worth of damage.

It began with a burglary at Murray Park School in Mickleover on October 1, 2020, and escalated. Brady removed a spade from a shed and smashed up a science classroom, leaving a note for staff which said "f*** you".

St Mary's Catholic School in October 2020 Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Brady then burned down St Mary's Catholic School, in Darley Abbey, on October 3. It cost more than £10 million to rebuild the school and reassign pupils, the court heard.

Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School, in Mickleover, was targeted on October 4. Brady set alight six tyres, used as planters by the schoolchildren, and two sheds.

Brady then set fire to the Orangery Café, in Markeaton Park, on October 6, and St Matthew's Church on October 15.

Katrina Jones, prosecuting, said it cost £600 a day to ferry Ravensdale pupils to four different schools while a new home was sought, and said the incident was "devastating for all concerned".

At the cafe, he set alight a pedal bin in the male toilets. The blaze destroyed the disabled toilets and caused £40,000 worth of damage to electrics.

Another arson attack followed at St Paul's Church, in Quarndon, between October 14 and 16, before All Saints Church, in Mackworth, was gutted by a devastating blaze on December 3.

The fires started by Brady caused millions of pounds of damage and severe disruption to hundreds of schoolchildren.

After attacking St Paul’s Church in Quarndon, Brady was spoken to by officers at the site, but not arrested. Officers investigating the other offences then gave a description that matched that of Brady.

After burning down the All Saints Church, police were called to Brady’s address after reports he was causing damage to items in the property. He admitted to officers that he had committed “I think 10 arsons and three burglaries”.

St Mary’s School in Darley Abbey was completely destroyed by a fire Credit: Gavin Tomlinson/PA

Following psychiatric reports, he was given a hospital order at Derby Crown Court by the recorder.

The psychiatrist, Dr Anthony Okore, said "Brady suffers from a severe mental disorder which is autism."

Dr Okore says Brady has a biological family history of autism and his level of risk to society "is of the highest level and magnitude".

Kevin Waddington, mitigating, said: "There is concern about some of the behaviour that has been demonstrated by the defendant during his time on the hospital order.

"All of these things can be categorised under an umbrella of being very anti-social. He is fit to plead and once that was made clear, he did so at the first available opportunity."The defendant has not been deemed to have fully engaged with the treatment process (while in hospital)."

Sentencing, Recorder Upward says: "You should bear in mind that the maximum sentence for offences like this is life imprisonment and had it not been for your mental condition, sentences far beyond the eight years that are stipulated in the sentencing guidelines could have been imposed.

"I am satisfied that these offences were planned by you, enjoyed by you and intended to cause as much damage as possible, and the effect has been to damage the lives and education of hundreds, if not thousands, of people."

As he was being sentenced, Brady began to swear and loudly shouted “f*** you, send me back to prison, you f****** w*****” and spat at the judge before being taken down.

Recorder Upward made Brady subject to a Hospital Order under the Mental Health Act 1987.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help: