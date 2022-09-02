Images show devastating damage to two schools and a church after deliberate fires in Derbyshire
Pictures from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service show the devastating damage deliberately caused to two schools and a church in 2020.
St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey, Ravensdale school in Mickleover, and All Saints Church in Mackworth were all badly damaged in a series of fires in late 2020.
Johnny Brady, 19, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to six charges of arson and one of burglary for a string of serious offences across Derbyshire.
He caused extensive damage to several buildings in a rampage of destruction between October and December 2020 that caused millions of pounds worth of damage.
Today at Derby Crown Court following psychiatric reports, he was given a hospital order.
Our correspondent Phil Brewster looks back at the devastation Brady left behind:
Damage to St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey:
Damage to Ravensdale school in Mickleover:
Damage to All Saints Church in Mackworth: