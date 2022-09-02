Pictures from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service show the devastating damage deliberately caused to two schools and a church in 2020.

St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey, Ravensdale school in Mickleover, and All Saints Church in Mackworth were all badly damaged in a series of fires in late 2020.

Johnny Brady, 19, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to six charges of arson and one of burglary for a string of serious offences across Derbyshire.

He caused extensive damage to several buildings in a rampage of destruction between October and December 2020 that caused millions of pounds worth of damage.

Today at Derby Crown Court following psychiatric reports, he was given a hospital order.

Our correspondent Phil Brewster looks back at the devastation Brady left behind:

Damage to St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey:

St Marys School Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

St Marys School Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Damage to Ravensdale school in Mickleover:

Damage inside the school Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Inside the school after the fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews tackling the blaze Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Damage to All Saints Church in Mackworth:

All Saints Church Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

The church on fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service