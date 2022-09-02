Skip to content

Images show devastating damage to two schools and a church after deliberate fires in Derbyshire

Damage was caused to two schools and a church after they were deliberately set on fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service show the devastating damage deliberately caused to two schools and a church in 2020.

St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey, Ravensdale school in Mickleover, and All Saints Church in Mackworth were all badly damaged in a series of fires in late 2020.

Teenage arsonist who destroyed schools and church detained

Johnny Brady, 19, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to six charges of arson and one of burglary for a string of serious offences across Derbyshire.

He caused extensive damage to several buildings in a rampage of destruction between October and December 2020 that caused millions of pounds worth of damage. 

Today at Derby Crown Court following psychiatric reports, he was given a hospital order.

Our correspondent Phil Brewster looks back at the devastation Brady left behind:

Damage to St Mary’s Catholic School in Darley Abbey:

St Marys School Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
St Marys School Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Damage to Ravensdale school in Mickleover:

Damage inside the school Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
Inside the school after the fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews tackling the blaze Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Damage to All Saints Church in Mackworth:

All Saints Church Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
The church on fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
The church was badly damaged in the fire Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
