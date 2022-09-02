Leicester Pride, one of the largest and free LGBT+ festivals, is set to take place this weekend.

Organisers have revealed details of the parade route and entertainment line-up - and there's plenty to look forward to.

You'll be able to enjoy fun fair rides, live music performances and DJs - including a headline set by Woody Cook.

What day is Leicester Pride and where is the parade?

Following a colourful parade through the city centre, the event will take place at Victoria Park on Saturday 3 September.

What time is Leicester Pride?

The event will take place at Leicester's Victoria Park on Saturday 3 September Credit: Leicester Pride

The parade will begin outside Curve theatre at 12pm. It will then head through the city along Humberstone Gate and High Street before heading into The Lanes.

The route then goes along Market Street and New Walk, finishing at the festival site in Victoria Park at 1pm.

The event will run from 12pm until 8pm and then entrance is free.

Who is performing at Leicester Pride?

There's a brilliant line-up of acts set to grace the main stage, including Woody - the son of Zoe Ball and Norman 'Fatboy Slim' Cook - who will be closing the main stage at the event.

Woody, who will no doubt be known to many people from Celebrity Googlebox, DJs across the country with his label Truth Tribe, and is passionate about mental health, sexuality, race and environmental issues, and has recently done a talk at Cambridge University on mental health and unity.

Jax Hall will bring her ‘Inspired By Adele Show’, packed full of the greatest hits from Adele’s albums 19, 21, 25 and 30. Stacey Lou, meanwhile, will present ‘AMY x ‘ A Tribute, inspired by Amy Winehouse.

Also taking to the stage will be Leicester born and bred drag queen Missie Jay, and singer/songwriter Andrea Kenny, who was formerly front woman for Leicester gypsy/folk band The Brandy Thieves.

Master of ceremonies for the event will once again by Lea Martin, who will be joined by fellow hosts award-winning drag queen Marty Smith and former members of boy band Union J, Jaymi Hensley and George Shelley.

As well as Woody Cook, the event will feature a number of other DJs. Making his Leicester Pride debut, Just Craig will be spinning the decks in the DJ tent from 2pm, followed by Simon Harris at 3pm, and Soriah and Robbie at 4pm.

The final act in the DJ tent will be Andy Smith at 5pm, before Soriah and Robbie perform on the main stage at 6pm. Woody Cook will give the headline performance at 7pm.

How many people attend Leicester Pride?

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Leicester Pride this weekend.

Who can attend?

Leicester Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, with organisers saying everyone and anyone is welcome to attend.

It is worth noting, groups of more than five are now expected to register on the Leicester Pride website.

Festival organisers have said attendees may "also ask to search your belongings at any point in the parade. Please be aware that this is ensure everyone’s safety following recent events in Manchester and London".