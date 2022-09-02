There's been controversy after Hooters in Nottingham agreed to sponsor an under 10s football club.

The restaurant based on London Road in Nottingham is now set to sponsor Burton Joyce's Under-10 team for their forthcoming youth football season.

The iconic restaurant chain is famous for having its bowls of chicken wings served to customers by waitresses wearing short shorts and iconic white t-shirts with the Hooters logo emblazoned across them.

Hooters Nottingham confirmed the news on social media on Thursday, with pictures of the players posing with two waitresses from the restaurant.

Hooters in Nottingham have agreed to sponsor a junior football team Credit: BPM Media

The caption read: "Hooters Nottingham are proud to be the new sponsors of Burton Joyce U10s. We wish you all the luck this season boys. Go smash it."

Football fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The attendances are up by 90%.”

Another wrote: "I’m guessing ALL the dads showed up for this match."

A third added: "As someone who lives in Nottingham and passes this every time I go to the football, I can tell you I've seen MANY children's parties taking place at Hooters.

"It isn't the place it was 20 years ago. I've not been in for 20 years, but it's not quite what people are thinking anymore."