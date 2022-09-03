Former Birmingham City star Karen Carney has been selected to lead a review of women’s football in England.

Following the Lionesses’ stunning victory at this year’s Euros, it’s hoped the review will help ensure the women’s game continues to grow at both elite and grassroots levels.

Carney, from Solihull, began her career at City and was named FA Young Player of the Year twice - going on to win 144 caps for England and representing Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

"Over the last few years, the game has grown significantly and at a rapid pace,” she said.

"Of course, this is an exciting time, but there is an urgent need to ensure there are processes and structures in place that protect the interest of the game and the people working in it.

"I have always said that the sport needs to be built on solid foundations to give it long-lasting success in a sustainable way.

"For me, this is a defining period for the sport and this review will be at the heart of that.

"We must capitalise on these powerful moments and can look back on 2022 as a year where we made great strides forward in the growth of the game.”

The review will look at the potential audience, finances, commercialisation and the structure of the women’s game, including affiliation with men’s teams and prize money.

Karen Carney, pictured scoring a penalty for Birmingham City against Chelsea in 2012 Credit: Nigel French/EMPICS Sport

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "The Lionesses' spectacular performance shows how far we have come at the top of the women's game.

"While it is right that we celebrate and reflect on that success, we need an equal emphasis on improving participation, employment opportunities, commercial investment and visibility in the media.

"We want to make sure everyone can enjoy the benefits of team sport and there is a robust infrastructure to sustain women's and girls' football for the future. A thorough review of the game will help ensure it is here for the long term."

The Football Association will call for evidence in the coming weeks, with a full report expected early next year.