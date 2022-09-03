CCTV and bodycam images featuring dozens of suspects linked to "disgusting" violence following a football match have been released by police.

Specialist football officers and detectives have identified the men during investigations into violent disorder at St Andrew's stadium in Birmingham on April 23, when Birmingham City faced Millwall.

Bricks, bottles and other objects were thrown both inside and outside the stadium, 150 seats were vandalised, and numerous fights broke out as fans headed through Digbeth towards the city centre.

The disorder happened after Birmingham City played Millwall at St Andrews on April 23 Credit: West Midlands Police

Pubs along the way also suffered damage.

Officers described the episode as "disgusting", saying it "[caused] fear for innocent members of the public, including children, who had nothing to do with the match".

They are now appealing for help in identifying the men featured in the images.

“The vast majority of football supporters were in the city to enjoy the game, but there were some determined to ruin it for everyone," Sgt Lizzie Lewandowski, from the WMP Football Unit, said.

“They terrorised the streets, leaving people scared and pub landlords having to pick up the bill for damages.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated. Those found to have taken part in the disorder face prosecution, application for a Football Banning Order as well as club bans from matches.

“We know there are a lot of images, but we’re determined to do everything we can to find those responsible so that they can be punished appropriately by the courts.”

Anyone who recognises any of the men is urged to contact West Midlands Police and quoting the crime number 20/408307/22, either by using the Live Chat function on their website, by dialling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers have said those who come forward may be entitled to a cash reward.