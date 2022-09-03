M42 closed for hours following serious crash

The M42 northbound remained closed on Saturday afternoon with long queues reported, as emergency resurfacing repairs were carried out following a serious crash in the early hours of the morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4am and involved two cars, with one ending up on its roof.

The carriageway was shut between junction five for Solihull and junction six for Birmingham Airport, with more than two and a half miles of tailbacks reported more than 12 hours later.

One lane on the southbound side was also shut due to damage to the central reservation and a fuel spillage.

Heavy traffic was reported through Solihull, Knowle and Bickenhill as drivers diverted to avoid the closure.

National Highways said it expects the road to remain closed for several more hours, lasting well into the evening, and advised drivers to check before travelling.