A man has been arrested after a car crashed into an opticians in Birmingham this morning (Saturday 3rd September).

West Midlands Police says its officers were called to reports of a car hitting the shop on Alcester Road South in Kings Heath just after 3.35am.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the driver and had him checked over by paramedics.

Credit: ITV News Central

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and remains in custody as officers continue their investigations.

The crashed caused "extensive damage" to the Vincent Roberts store, police say.

Credit: ITV News Central

The vehicle has since been removed and structural engineers have been called in to check the safety of the property.

