An 86-year-old man from Four Oaks is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record - by becoming the oldest man to cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats.

The sporty pensioner will be joined by his daughters,Michaela and Julie, as he sets off tomorrow (Sunday 4th), cycling more than 1,000 miles over 14 days.

They want to raise £5,000 for St Giles Hospice in memory of his wife and their mother, Jackie - and with more than £3,000 have flooded their JustGiving page so far, they’re almost there.

On the page, it states: "Age is just a number."

After a career in banking, Martin retired from Barclays in 1992 and rediscovered his love of cycling, joining a local cycling club and regularly taking part in cycling events around the world.

The incumbent world record holder for the Lands End to John O’Groats cycle challenge is Alex Menarry, who was aged 85 and 291 days when he completed the trek in September 2018.

At 86-and-three-quarters, Martin hopes to win the title away.