Morrisons store in Birmingham shuts after fire breaks out on its roof

Firefighters have spent the day dampening down a blaze which broke out at a supermarket near Birmingham city centre.

Emergency services battled the blaze on the roof of the Morrisons on Hagley Road at around 6am this morning (September 4th).

Crews say their quick response in extinguishing the flames means there's little damage inside the shop.

The blaze on the roof of the Morrisons caused little damage inside the shop Credit: ITV News Central

At its height this morning, 12 fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze, with dozens of firefighters on board.

Parts of the building which were alight were seen falling to the floor, as firefighters used hose jets to tackle the flames.

Morrisons says the store will be temporarily closed as it assesses the extent of any damage.

The blaze caused travel disruption to locals - with parts of Hagley Road being closed, and the Midlands Metro service being suspended in the area.

In a statement, a Morrisons spokesperson said: "There was an external fire at our Edgbaston store in the early hours of this morning but thankfully no one was been hurt."

Adding: "The store will be temporarily closed whilst we assess the extent of any damage."

