A man who died in a motorcycle accident last month has been named as 33-year-old Damian Demkowski.

The motorbike rider was involved in a collision with a car on Station Road, at the junction with Yardley Fields Road, in Stechford, around 3 o'clock in the afternoon on August 19.

In a tribute, Damian's family said the motorcyclist would be telling them "don't cry" because he was "always smiling."

West Midlands Police said the driver of a blue Skoda Octavia is continuing to help them with inquiries.

Speaking last month, Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We have a dedicated family liaison officer supporting the man’s family and my thoughts are with them at this devastating time."

He is also appealing for anyone with information to come forward. "We really need anyone who has not yet spoken to us and was in the area yesterday afternoon to get in touch," he said.