Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned after poor form leaves them bottom of League One.

The Brewers were beaten 2-1 by Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, the result meant that Burton are still without win this season.

The team only have one point from a potential 21, having drawn one and lost six.

The former Netherlands international striker was in his second spell as manager at the Pirelli Stadium having returned in January 2021.

His first spell as manager saw the club promoted from League Two to League One for the first time in their history, in the 2014/15 season.

Hasselbaink then left the club to take up the managerial role at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Who is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink?

Hasselbaink was a renowned striker in his playing days. He played for some of the biggest clubs in the world including Chelsea, Leeds United and Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

The dutch forward was also part of the Cardiff City side that lost the FA Cup final against Portsmouth in 2008.

He represented the Netherlands 23 times, scoring nine times.

Following his resignation, Hasselbaink said: "I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy.

"I would like to thank the fans, and everyone associated with the club, including the Chairman, and to wish them all the best in the future."

Fans say they're grateful for his work in guiding them out of potential relegation last season but that the time was right for him to leave.

Burton Albion Supporters Club, Chairman Dave Goldsmith said: "He came in and the players he brought in were doing their jobs and he got us out of that and we got a very respectable finish in the end in terms where we were in January and in December.

"So you know we can't thank him enough for the work that he did but we then have to progress on top that and he just didn't do so, you know the signings he made, we thought at the time that, that might be a clever signing but they ended up not being."

Burton Albion, Chairman Ben Robinson said: “I have enjoyed working with Jimmy who is an inspirational coach and I understand and respect his decision to move on.

"I want to thank him for the success he brought to the club both on and off the field and I wish him well with his future career."

Assistant manager Dino Maamria will take charge of first team and prepare for this weekend's game against Fleetwood Town with support from the backroom staff.