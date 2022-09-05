The Commonwealth Games countdown clock is being removed from Centenary Square today.

The centrepiece is was unveiled outside the Library of Birmingham in March 2020.

It was used to countdown to Birmingham 2022 which took place between 28th July and 8th August.

72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth across 19 different sports.

Work to remove the clock will begin today (5 September) and it will be completed by Friday (9 September).

Birmingham City Council have announced that the clock will go into storage temporarily before being relocated to the grounds of the Alexander Stadium.

The Alexander Stadium was the venue of the opening and closing ceremony of the games as well as the athletics events.

The Commonwealth Games countdown clock will be relocated to the Alexander Stadium Credit: PA Images

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock was a popular temporary landmark for sightseers and selfie-takers in the run up to the most successful Commonwealth Games ever staged in this country."

"As we move into the next period of the city’s daily operations, which sees Centenary Square enjoy a wide range of uses, the structure is being placed into storage until its proposed relocation to the Alexander Stadium site, where it will act as an enduring symbol of Birmingham’s Proud Host City Status for the event."

The Commonwealth Games countdown clock has been in Centenary Square since March 2020 Credit: PA Images

Ian Reid, CEO for Birmingham 2022, said: "The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock, with its eye-catching design using the iconic ‘B’ shape from the official Birmingham 2022 logo, was very popular with residents and tourists during the countdown to the Commonwealth Games."

"As organisers, it also provided my team and I with a constant reminder of the deadline we were working towards."

"The structure has now been handed over to Birmingham City Council and it’s great to hear that it will be installed at the Alexander Stadium, the perfect location given that this was such an iconic venue for the Games. We look forward to seeing the clock in its new home."