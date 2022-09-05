A Coventry cyclist narrowly missed out on first place at stage two of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain, after a dramatic photo finish.

Jake Stewart, 22, lost out by one thousandth of a second to Dutch cyclist, Cees Bol.

Stewart jokingly took to social media in response to the millisecond difference saying "need some longer arms."

Stage two of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain saw riders race from Hawick to Duns, Scotland on Monday (5 September), after setting off at 11am.

The 120 riders travelled 175.2km around the Scottish borders, with Bol and Stewart crossing the finish around 3.15pm.

Steward claimed silver on the second day of competition Credit: PA Images

The prestigious race started on Sunday (4 September) in Aberdeen and is visiting the the Midlands at stage five, when the riders travel from West Bridgford to Mansfield in Nottinghamshire.

The tour is an eight stage men's professional road cycling stage race and is the UK's largest bike race.