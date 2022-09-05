A fire at an industrial unit off Walkmill Lane, in Cannock, has broken out, says Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Around 40 firefighters are tackling the blaze which broke out at around 6:20 this morning, following reports of explosions.

Fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Fire Services are currently dealing with the large blaze at in Cannock Industrial Centre.

Video footage shows large flames and a big cloud of black smoke rising from the items in the industrial centre. Explosions can also be heard in the video.

Eight crews are currently on site trying to stop the flames from spreading.

Four main jets and six breathing apparatus were used to bring the fire under control.

Pictures show flames engulfing materials inside the industrial site and a large cloud of black smoke.

Black smoke can be seen rising from the site Credit: Free Radio News

Homes near the Cannock Industrial Centre have been evacuated after a large amount of chemicals are thought to be on site.

People in the area have said the chemical explosions sound like fireworks. One user took to Twitter writing, "What’s with all the bangs in Cannock? Sounds like Fireworks."

Others wrote, "Well somethings gone with a bang near Cannock."

More than 60 calls were received about the fire. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue believe the fire was started accidentally.

In a tweet, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are urging people to avoid the area.