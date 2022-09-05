Two lanes are closed after a serious collision and vehicle fire occurred on the M1, causing a six-mile congestion.

The collision occurred between J22 A50 (Coalville / Ashby-de-la-Zouch) and J23 A512 Ashby Road East (Loughborough) at around 1pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 12.53pm. It was reported that two lorries and two cars had been involved in the crash.

National Highways has also confirmed there are delays of around an hour as a result of the collision.

Lane 3 is now open, but lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for recovery and clean up.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed nobody was trapped. It had been reported that one person could be trapped in an initial call to the emergency service

A technical rescue team from LFRS was requested as it was believed someone could be trapped. A diversion is in place.

"One casualty is being assessed and treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service," the fire service said.