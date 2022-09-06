It’s been a bruising and lengthy leadership contest but as predicted Liz Truss has won over the Conservative party members and secured the keys to Number 10 Downing Street.

The West Midlands metro mayor Andy Street told us last night that he has already had several meetings with the future Prime Minister

He says he is confident that funding is on its way for projects such as the Midlands Rail hub and the Coventry Gigafactory.

But promises need to turn into action to be able to turn hopes and wishes into reality.

'I do believe she will be bold and get those investments that we really need'

Can the midlands really be ‘levelled up’ as promised in the Tory election manifesto back in 2019?

Much of the talk today among Midlands MPs as the smiles radiated to welcome the victory for Ms Truss, has been of the need to unite around the new leader.

The Stoke on Trent MPs Jonathan Gullis and Jo Gideon know only too well that they won seats from a former red wall labour stronghold - and that if they are to hold onto them Liz Truss will need to follow through on her promise today to ‘deliver deliver and deliver'.

We learned from the soon to be Prime Minister that she is looking ahead to the next General Election as being in 2024.

'It's going to be an absolute challenge, but one I believe Liz will rise to'

That could signal some awkward times ahead for her in Westminster because she has not secured her own mandate.

Last night we heard of the resignation of the current Home Secretary Priti Patel.

But, frankly, is there the appetite for another election when the priority for most people is finding the wherewithal to pay for ever increasing energy costs and food?

'I think the first priority is to sort out energy bills for individuals and business and I think we'll see a really strong announcement in the coming days'

Nigel Mills the Amber Valley MP has been playing the waiting game. He first called for Boris Johnson to resign way back in April following his Partygate fixed penalty fine.

He is willing to give Liz Truss a chance to prove she can be the change maker and the positive future the Midlands has been calling for.

Will the electorate agree?