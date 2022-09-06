England's Lionesses will play Luxembourg in front of a sell-out Stoke crowd tonight (6 September) in their final World Cup qualifier.

The game at the bet365 Stadium, home to Stoke City FC, will be the first time they have played on home soil after being crowned the European champions.

Sarina Wiegman's side exploded into the international spotlight this summer and are looking for a clean sheet end to their impressive World Cup campaign, in front of a packed stadium.

Ticket sales suggest this will be Stoke's biggest crowd since 2018's Premier League match against Everton, which saw 30,022 fans in the stands.

The side secured their place in the World Cup on Saturday by beating Austria 2-0 Credit: PA Images

When is the match?

The match is on Tuesday 6 September.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is at 7.30pm at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be live on ITV. The programme starts at 7pm.

The match will also be streamed live for free on the ITV Hub.

Are there any tickets still available?

No, they sold out very fast.

I've got tickets! Where can I park?

Parking permits went on sale last week priced at £10 each plus a £2 transaction fee if booked over the phone. A limited number were available on the South Car Park, with disabled permits available on the North car park. They are not available online but by calling 01782 367599 or visiting the stadium ticket office.

A park and ride scheme from the Trentham Estate. Parking is free and the cost of a return ticket on the bus will be £8 per vehicle. The first bus will leave Trentham at 4.45pm. Supporters are urged to book in advance.

Trentham Gardens - 50% discount on the day for anyone who can present a valid ticket for the England-Luxembourg game.

Shuttle buses will also be operating from Hanley Bus Station and Glebe Street in Stoke from 4pm at £8 for a return.

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand from July to August 2023.

The draw for pools will take place on 13 October.

Games will be played in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide in Australia and Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton in New Zealand.

Qualified teams so far: England, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Germany, France, United States, Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Nigeria, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina.