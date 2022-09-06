The UK's biggest bike race is underway and returns to the roads of Nottinghamshire this week.

The AJ Bell Tour of Britain will greet the Midlands at stage five of the cycling "extravaganza" for the first time since 2018.

The Nottinghamshire leg - which will start in West Bridgford and finish in Mansfield - is the longest of all of the stages at 186.8km.

In 2018, it attracted over 250,000 spectators making it the largest sporting event in the county's history and boosted the Nottinghamshire economy by almost £4 million.

People in towns and villages along the route are getting ready to welcome the tour including Mansfield, who have organised a decorated 'Festival Finale'.

It started on Sunday (4 September) and over the eight stages 120 of the world's best riders will cover the 1,352km journey - from Aberdeen down to the Isle of Wight.

Tour of Britain is underway as Coventry's Jake Stewart misses Day 2 win by nailbiting photo finish Credit: PA Images

When is the Tour of Britain coming to the Midlands?

On Thursday 8 September for stage five

What time does the Tour of Britain start?

The Tour of Britain stage five race starts at 10:45am. Each day start times are between 10.30am and 11.15am.

Where does the Tour of Britain start?

The stage five route will start at Central Avenue in West Bridgford.

They will travel through Cotgrave, Gedling, Southwell, Retford and Worksop then into Mansfield via Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.

Where does the Tour of Britain finish?

It is estimated to finish on Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield just before 3.30pm.

Where can I watch?

Spectators are encouraged to watch the race from West Bridgford, Mansfield any towns and villages along the route, as residents are decorating their communities for the event.

Mansfield will host a Tour of Britain Festival Finale on race day which will include:

A Tour Village

Big screen coverage of stage five

Have a go BMX track

Cycling-themed family entertainment

Finish line dash for local schools to take part in

Is the Tour of Britain on TV?

On ITV4 (Freeview channel 26) or on ITV Hub.

Sunday 4 September - 10:45am start - Highlights 9pm

Monday 5 September - 10:45am start - Highlights 9pm

Tuesday 6 September - 11am start - Highlights 8pm

Wednesday 7 September - 11:15am start - Highlights 8pm

Thursday 8 September - 10:30am start - Highlights 9pm

Friday 9 September - 10:45am start - Highlights 8pm

Saturday 10 September - 10:45am start - Highlights 8pm

Sunday 11 September - 10:45am start - Highlights 9pm

What towns and villages are along the route?