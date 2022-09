Dramatic pictures show thunderstorms which hit across parts of the Midlands last night.

It comes after the Met Office had issued a yellow thunderstorms warning across the region from between 2pm on Monday to 2am on Tuesday.

The yellow weather warning highlights the risk of travel delays with road and rail closures, as well as potential risk to life and property.

Here are some pictures viewers have sent us across the Midlands.

Thunderstorms in Kingsley, Staffordshire Credit: Keith Clowes

Another image of lightning strikes over Cop Castle in Staffordshire. Credit: Greg Butler

Lightning was also seen 'a little too close' to home for one viewer in Shifnal, Shropshire Credit: Ashley Wilding