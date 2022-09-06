Leicester's famous outdoor markets could be given a £7.5m upgrade under new plans revealed by the city's mayor today.

Sir Peter Soulsby outlined his proposal to preserve the character of Leicester's historic market, whilst updating it for 21st century shoppers and traders.

The designs would include upgrades to stalls, as well as enhanced lighting, paving, and a shuttered perimeter to keep the site secure at night.

A formal decision on the proposed investment is expected to be made later this month.

If approved, it could begin in spring and would take up to 15 months to complete.

All the old wooden stalls - which are now in poor condition, would be removed and around 70 smart new stalls would be installed in their place to create a more attractive and modern environment for traders.

As part of the proposals, sections of the market roof on either side of the historic Corn Exchange would be removed, opening up views of the Grade II listed building, and creating space for new trading opportunities.

Attractive, flexible and lockable units - featuring green roofs and solar panels would be installed in front of the indoor food hall to attract a new generation of traders and a wider range of quality goods.

On the opposite side, space could be used for temporary specialist markets or special events, while an expanded cafe would be relocated to a site adjacent to Dolphin Square, where it would offer customers more outdoor seating and a much more attractive view of the market area.

The City's mayor, Mr Soulsby said: "We want to make sure that Leicester market has a bright future - and that means by helping it to adapt to reflect the way people shop today"

"By reconfiguring this space to reflect current demand for traditional market stalls, we can create new opportunities for new businesses that will compliment the existing offer and attract new activity, and new life to the market area.

"There's been a busy working market at the heart of our city for centuries, and these proposals will help ensure that that continues".

While refurbishment is underway, the outdoor market and its traders would temporarily relocate to Green Dragon Square.

A number of drop-in sessions for local businesses to find out more, will take place from tomorrow.