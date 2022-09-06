Armed police have descended on a Tamworth street amid reports of a siege involving a "man with a crossbow".

Specially-trained negotiators and armed police are at the scene at Cross Street, Kettlebrook, which is currently closed off with neighbours not allowed back home.

One local resident, Daniel Pratt, said: "Finished work but can’t get into my front door because a guy has a crossbow out the window with like 50 cops in the street."

Another, Fiona Glover, added: "I was with my small child and there were firearms, I didn't want to get too close.

"There is police tape closing the road so you can't get past this point. But you can get a bit closer the other side by the working men's club."

A huge police presence is pictured in Cross Street, Kettlebrook, this afternoon, Tuesday, September 6. Credit: BPM Media

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebook, Tamworth.

"We were called to the address at 10.30am this morning (Tuesday 6 September) following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

"The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

"Specially-trained negotiators and armed police, as a precautionary measure, are currently at the scene.

"A temporary road closure is in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible.

"We would like to thank local residents for their understanding and patience at this time."