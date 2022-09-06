A Leicester imam who was known internationally for his work as a community leader has died.

Hazrat Allama Shahid Raza Naimi, who was the head imam at The Islamic Centre in Highfields, Leicester, passed away aged 72 on Monday 5 September.

Speaking to ITV News Central, fellow Leicester Imam, Shaykh Ibrahim Mogra has paid tribute.

He said: "The late honourable Shahid Raza had a huge impact on the Leicester community, in addition to that, the whole UK community.

"He was well known for his inter muslim work and his inter faith work."

He added that he will be missed by the community.

Mr Raza was born in 1950 and continued further studies in Islamic sciences having graduated from university with a science degree.

He was known to be the first imam in the UK who was awarded an Order of British Empire (OBE) in 2008.

'His memory lives with us and his legacy lives with us'

The India-born imam moved to the UK in 1978, settling in Leicester where he would become a widely respected leader for almost half a century.

His death was announced by The Islamic Centre - which he played a role in establishing.

In a statement, they said: "It is with great sadness to inform you that Hazrat Allama Shahid Raza Naimi (Trustee,Head Imaam of The Islamic Centre, Leicester) has departed from this world.

"Hazrat had dedicated a big portion of his life to the Muslims of Leicester and the country, had been one of the most senior figure of Ulama e Ehle Sunnat and represented the Sunni Ulama and Awaam in various fields.

"His loss brings immanence grief to the Muslims of Leicester and UK.

"May Allah bless his soul and elevate his ranks and grant him Jannatul Firdaws."

Leicester's Federation of Muslim Organisations (FMO) described Mr Raza as "a man loved by all who met him."

The organisation said in a tribute to the imam: "He was well-known for his extremely soft and kind nature and was always calm and a good listener.

"To many people in Leicester, Hazrat was seen as a pioneer and acted as a mentor to many.

"We remember him fondly as a community champion who spent his life building religious, cultural and political bridges and his dedication to his family and to the local community was personable.

"We request all to hold our respected scholar and his beloved family in their prayers."