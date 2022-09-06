Play Brightcove video

Shocking footage, released by police, shows a driver swerving and colliding with a lorry on a motorway while trying to overtake

A woman who was three times over the drink-drive limit overturns her car in Derby after crashing into a lorry.

In the dashcam footage shared by Derbyshire Police, the woman from Leicester can be seen driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and eastbound along the A50 near Findern on 19 June 2021.

As she begins overtaking the lorry, she starts to swerve. Then, she completely loses control and collides with the HGV- flipping her car onto its roof.

She escaped her car with the help of other motorists who stopped at the scene with a grazed knee and some pain from the seatbelt.

The 39-year-old failed her roadside breath test - and blew 140, which is three times above the limit of 35.

A later blood test showed there were 254 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, while the limit is 80.

'It could have easily had fatal consequences'

The 39-year old was sentenced at Leicester and Rutland Magistrates Court to 8 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for 5 years.

Sergeant Scott Riley, of Derbyshire Police Roads Policing Unit, said the crash could have been fatal.

Mr Riley adds: "This collision could have easily had fatal consequences, for the driver or for others.

"It also has a huge impact on the families of those affected.

"Please think, is it really worth putting yourself or others in danger for the sake of a drink?"

He continued: "Any amount of alcohol affects your ability to drive, and while the summer might be coming to an end, we will be continuing to target those who choose to ignore our advice and get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs."

The woman was charged with driving a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Leicester and Rutland Magistrates Court on Monday 6 June 2022 to eight weeks in prison, which was suspended for 18 months.

She has been disqualified from driving for five years, placed on a daily curfew for eight weeks, and has been ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.