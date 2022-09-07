A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in a Leicestershire village, sparking a murder investigation.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to the scene in Barrow upon Soar shortly after 4.45pm on Tuesday.

The force said a woman had been struck by a car and the vehicle had left the scene.

The victim was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in Field Edge Drive on the Poppyfields estate.

After arriving in the area, officers found an abandoned black Land Rover.

A cordon remains in place in the Poppyfields estate in Barrow upon Soar Credit: BPM Media

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "There were a couple of police cars in the village around 4pm, and then at around 4.35pm there were sirens from all directions.

"At one point, there were around eight police cars in the area.

"They very quickly cordoned off a large area and shooed the locals away."

A 42-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder as a result of information given to police.

The force said he remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: "Our investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident is very much in its early stages.

Detective Parish adds: "Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries."

"While a number of people have been spoken to already, I would ask anyone who believes they can help but has not yet come forward to do so.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has a dashcam in their vehicle or who has a video doorbell at their address.

"Any footage you’re able to provide could be vital."