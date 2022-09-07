Play Brightcove video

A mum from Leicestershire says her child has been left "without an education" after the school he was allocated by the Council said it couldn't "meet his needs".

Harvey Leak, who's 11-years-old and from Fleckney, has autism and went to a mainstream primary school, where he received one-on-one support.

He is now above average with his reading and writing and Leicestershire County Council have allocated him a place at a mainstream secondary school, Lutterworth High School.

However, they have said that they cannot provide the support he needs.

His family did apply for Harvey to go to one of two specialist schools in the area, but the applications were denied due to how well Harvey has been doing, and the schools are now full.

Harvey's Mum Corinne Toseland feels she has been left with no option but to quit her job as a dental nurse to home-school him.

She believes the one-to-one care he received at primary school was the reason why he has done so well and says it needs to continue.

Speaking to ITV Central, his mother said: "Because he got diagnosed when he was three and you went to school his educational healthcare plan, and then he had a one to one.

'He's left without an education... it's like the blind leading the blind'

"She's been with him from foundation up until year six. And because of her and the hours he was awarded with her, he's done incredible.

"He was non-verbal until he was five. He didn't speak at all.

"And she's been a huge, huge part of his life. So without her, he wouldn't have done as well in mainstream school as what he would have done.

"So now to take that all away from him and then place him in a mainstream setting without a one to one, with a school that says that they can't meet his needs is very detrimental to Harvey."

The family are trying to appeal the decision but the tribunal date isn't until the 31st December.

This has left Corinne with no idea how she will support Harvey until then.

"He's left without an education at the minute and it's this vital time and being left without being able to make friends and so to speak it's like the blind leading the blind really", she said.

Leicestershire County Council said it cannot comment on individual cases but that people can appeal.

In a statement, the council said: "Whilst the vast majority of pupils do receive a place at one of their preferred schools, we're working hard to ensure all children have a school place to suit their needs."