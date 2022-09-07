Play Brightcove video

Nottingham best-selling musician, Jake Bugg took a trip down memory lane to his hometown with our reporter Lewis Warner.

Nottingham is set to welcome home its very own No 1. record artist Jake Bugg for a special 10th-anniversary gig at the Motorpoint Arena.

Jake, who is from Clifton, will be celebrating a decade since the launch of his first album that featured the track Lightning Bolt.

Speaking at the family home in Clifton, Jake's mum, Lisa Kennedy said: "It makes me feel really old, it's amazing, it's 10 years. Quite a few of the songs were written while he was living at home in this house. The day that he got to No.1 was probably one of the best days of my life, I was so excited."

But it was Jake's Uncle, Mark Cooper-Kennedy, who bought him his first guitar. He said: I thought it was just going to gather dust. I remember going into the shop and the guy saying, please don't buy that guitar because it's the cheapest one in the shop and won't stay in tune. And he was right. He told me to get the next one up and I said, no, he will barely pick it up."

Nottingham artist Jake Bugg is set to appear at the Motorpoint Arena for a special 10th-anniversary gig Credit: PA Images

Little did Mark know at the time that he would not only pick it up but go on to get a No.1 album.

Visiting the Running Horse, the place Jake first put on his own gig, he said: "Oh, man, it's great. It's changed a bit, the stage used to be over there, that's how I remember it. I'm just glad more than anything, that it's still open.

"I think those early days, I think, you know, I remember like being 14,15, I'd finish school and go home, practice a little bit, and then I'd go into town and do an open mic or a gig that night."

The celebration gig will be at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, November 26th.

Talking about performing in front of a home crowd Jake said: "It's an incredible feeling to have your own crowd behind you and you really feel the support.

"It can feel a little bit odd when you're rocking out and you see your grandma in the corner pulling a few shapes as well."

Jake is also writing a new record, it will be his 6th album.