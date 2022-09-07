The M1 Northbound has been blocked after a serious accident from Junction 20 in Lutterworth, to Junction 21 for the M69 in Leicester.

There is congestion to just after J19 (Catthorpe Interchange) Northbound, the A5 Northbound on the diversion routes, and on the A426 Northbound towards Dunton Bassett.

In a statement, Highways England have confirmed the accident happened on the Northbound side at around 15:30.

On their twitter page, Highways England said:

"Traffic caught up within the #M1 northbound closure between J20 (#Lutterworth) and J21 (#Leicester) is now being released in batches via the rear of the queue. This will take time, thank you for your continued patience."

The Southbound side was released at 16:25 after being held while the air ambulance landed.

What is the diversion?

There is a diversion in place via the A4303 Westbound, the A5 Northbound and the M69 Northbound which allows you to rejoin the M1 at Junction 21.