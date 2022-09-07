Specialist negotiators are continuing to try and coax a man "armed with a crossbow" out of an Airbnb in Tamworth as a stand-off continues for a second day.

Armed police were called to the scene in Cross Street, Kettlebrook, Tamworth, yesterday (Tuesday 6 September) after the stand-off began at around 10am.

This morning, Staffordshire Police confirmed the siege had continued through the night.

The force previously said a man had refused to leave a property after making threats.

A woman told a reporter at the scene the property in question was an Airbnb that she was also staying in.

Specialist negotiators are trying to the coax the man out of the property in Tamworth Credit: BPM Media

She adds: "His room is opposite ours but I haven't spoken to him.

"We have been for a skiing lesson, come back and been told what's happened and that we can't go back inside.

"All my possessions are inside. It is so scary to think we could have been in there when this happened."

A mum who lives opposite the scene added: "I noticed police here at around 5pm yesterday."

She continued: "The man inside has been evicted and is refusing to come out. He's threatening to use his crossbow, apparently.

"My neighbours have had to stay in their homes overnight and today."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police told ITV News Central: "Officers remain at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebrook, Tamworth.

A police cordon remains in place at Cross Street in Kettlebrook Credit: BPM Media

The spokesperson added: "We were called to the address at 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday 6 September) following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

"The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

"He has since engaged with specially-trained negotiators who remain at the scene.

"No one has been reported injured.

"A temporary road closure remains in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible.

"We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their understanding and patience throughout this time."