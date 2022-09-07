Skip to content

Torrential rain in Birmingham's city centre causes flash flooding

Flooding along Navigation Street means pedestrians must be more cautious Credit: ITV News Central

Birmingham's city centre is seeing flash flooding this afternoon as heavy on-and-off rain spells continue.

The thundery downpours and lightning have covered the West Midlands since Sunday evening (4 September).

The water has built up and are causing difficulties for pedestrians and cars in the city centre.

Your ITV Weather forecast for the Midlands

Residents have been seen rerouting to avoid large puddles at Navigation Street, near Birmingham's New Street Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms in the region have been alarming residents and affecting roads in Birmingham.

