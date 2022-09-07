Birmingham's city centre is seeing flash flooding this afternoon as heavy on-and-off rain spells continue.

The thundery downpours and lightning have covered the West Midlands since Sunday evening (4 September).

The water has built up and are causing difficulties for pedestrians and cars in the city centre.

Your ITV Weather forecast for the Midlands

Residents have been seen rerouting to avoid large puddles at Navigation Street, near Birmingham's New Street Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms in the region have been alarming residents and affecting roads in Birmingham.

