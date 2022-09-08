Boots has released a new everyday value range to make the basic toiletries more affordable as the cost of living continues to rise.

It comes as many people are struggling to afford hygiene products and feel forced to choose between food and toiletries.

In a bid to help customers afford the essentials Boots, which has its headquarters based in Nottingham, have priced their new line between 50p and £1.50.

It include more than 50 essentials across toiletries, skincare, dental, haircare and period products.

Available online and in store, the range can be shopped now but will continue to be rolled out to over 1,000 Boots branches over the next few weeks.

All the products in the new range will be priced at under £1.50 Credit: Boots

Jenna Whittingham-Ward, head of beauty at Boots Brands and Exclusives, said: "At a time when many people are facing choices between heating and eating and we’re all bracing ourselves for a winter of feeling the pinch more than ever, I am delighted that we’re able to offer a no compromise range to help customers make small everyday switches to help save money.

"Jessie Boot, who founded the company over 170 years ago, believed that quality products should be accessible to everyone, and I am delighted that the new everyday range delivers on those founding principles."

This new line up is an extension of the brand’s "prize lock promise", in which they pledged to freeze the cost of over 1,500 items for this year as prizes climb elsewhere.