Specialist negotiators have now been stationed outside an Airbnb property in Staffordshire for more than 40 hours in a stand-off with a man "armed with a crossbow".

It comes as court enforcement officers tried to "evict the man" from the Airbnb in Tamworth before the siege "with a crossbow" began two days ago.

Armed police were called to the scene in Cross Street, Kettlebrook, Tamworth on Tuesday 6 September after the stand-off began at around 10am that morning.

The force previously said a man had refused to leave a property after making threats.

A woman told a reporter at the scene on Tuesday that the property in question was an Airbnb that she was also staying in.

She adds: "His room is opposite ours but I haven't spoken to him.

"We have been for a skiing lesson, come back and been told what's happened and that we can't go back inside.

"All my possessions are inside. It is so scary to think we could have been in there when this happened."

In an update this morning Staffordshire Police have said: "Officers have maintained a presence in the area overnight to keep people safe."

Police said: "As a result, there is not believed to be a wider threat to the public at this time."

"Reports that fast food was delivered to the man in the property are incorrect – this was for officers who had been on a night shift and were handing over to colleagues."

The force added: "We understand the situation is frustrating to local residents and businesses – we are doing all we can to resolve the situation as swiftly and safely as possible.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time."

Police have said they are continuing to "positively engage" with the man and that no injuries have been reported.