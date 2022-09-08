Her Majesty The Queen and her relationship with the Midlands

Her Majesty The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen "died peacefully" at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

During a lifetime of public service the Queen visited the Midlands many times over the decades, and huge crowds were guaranteed every time.

The Shrewsbury Agricultural Show Credit: British Pathe

Her visit to the region in 1949 was one of the first filmed official visits after the Royal Wedding of 1947.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed Shrewsbury’s agricultural show.

The Royal party was greeted by people lining the streets in Nottingham, and the then Princess Elizabeth opened Derby’s new town hall.

When the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Nottingham again in 1955, they took great pleasure in watching the city’s traditional lacemakers at work.

Lacemakers at work in Nottingham Credit: British Pathe

Religion often dominated her visits, and in 1956 she laid the foundation stone for Coventry’s new cathedral, beside the old cathedral’s ruins.

She returned to the city in the year 2000.

The Queen and Prince Philip, at the ruins of Coventry old cathedral in front of a plaque to the home front Credit: PA

The Queen visited Leicester several times over the years.

People packed out the city’s Victoria Park in 1958 to get a glimpse of her.

In 2012, the city was the first stop on the Diamond Jubilee Tour.

Always immaculately dressed herself, she was overheard commenting to a well wisher that they were wearing “a very smart hat”.

The same day, she went on to admire some shoes made in the city for her grandmother - Queen Mary.

The Queen in Leicester Credit: ITV News Central

On her last visit in 2017, she gave symbolic Maundy Money to people nominated for their public service, during a ceremony at Leicester Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth ll and the Duke of Edinburgh attend the Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral on April 13, 2017 Credit: PA

The Queen and Prince Philip had visited Birmingham to enact the same tradition decades before.

The Queen arriving at St Philip's Cathedral, Birmingham, to hand out Maundy Money. Prince Philip is behind her Credit: PA

Her most recent visit to Birmingham was for the opening of the refurbished New Street station, with the Duke of Edinburgh at her side.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh listen to a choir during the official opening of the refurbished Birmingham New Street Station Credit: PA

The tributes and condolences from the Midlands have been quick to pour in.