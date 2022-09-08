A criminal investigation has been launched into medical procedures conducted by a former doctor at the Royal Derby Hospital.

The investigation follows reports that a number of women allegedly suffered harm under the care of former gynaecologist Doctor Daniel Hay, police confirmed.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Police said: "This is a complex case which is in its early stages, and will take time to ensure a thorough and robust inquiry into the allegations is conducted."

It comes after NHS England led an independent review on behalf of University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, into the care provided by Doctor Hay following concerns that were raised by his colleagues in Gynaecology.

The review was set up following concerns that were raised by colleagues working in Gynaecology. It involved 383 women who were patients of Doctor Hay from between 2015-2019.

In a statement, the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton said: "The review has now concluded, and all the women involved have received an outcome letter, with an invitation to speak to an independent Gynaecology Consultant.

"Many of the women have taken up the opportunity to access this support and discuss their experiences.

"We now understand Derbyshire Constabulary are opening a criminal investigation into the individual.

"We regret we are therefore unable to publish the full report at this stage as we had intended".

Dr James Crampton, Interim Executive Medical Director said: "The standard of care some of these women received was below that which we strive to provide and for that I am very sorry.

"We will cooperate fully with Derbyshire Constabulary to support their investigation. All those patients who were part of the review have already been contacted directly".