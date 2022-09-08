A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed with a machete outside a college in Birmingham.

The teenager suffered a serious hand injury as a result of a suspected 'targeted incident' at around 3:30 yesterday afternoon (September 7).

West Midlands Police were called to Erdington Skills College on Edwards Road after reports of the stabbing.

Police arrived just outside Erdington Skills Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: BPM Media

One man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. Police are looking for a second suspect.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Edwards Road in Erdington just after 3.30pm today to reports of a stabbing."

"A 16-year-old boy suffered a serious hand injury when he was attacked with a machete in what is believed to have been a targeted incident.""He was taken to hospital. One man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. Enquiries are being made to find a second suspect.""A weapon has been recovered and will be forensically examined. Witnesses have been spoken to and we are recovering CCTV."