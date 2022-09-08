By ITV News Central Production Journalist Nick Reid

Tributes have been flooding in from across the Midlands following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on the afternoon of Thursday September 8, which revealed the news to the world.

The Monarch had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June - marking 70 years of her reign.

Following the announcement, people, places and establishments from the East and West Midlands have been expressing their sadness at the news.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, wrote on Twitter: "Queen Elizabeth II’s standards & values made her the Queen she was, and these hallmarks must still guide us"Thank you your Majesty for your service, dedication & unwavering commitment to your people"On this, the saddest day for our country, my thoughts are with the Royal Family."

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote: "Ma'am. It has been an honour to serve you, our Queen, our Boss, our Head of State and the Commonwealth. "Thank you for your life long service. May you rest in peace."

Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, has expressed his sadness at the news.

The statement reads: "On behalf of the Catholic Community here in Nottingham and across much of the East Midlands, we wish to express our deep sadness at hearing the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen this afternoon.

"I wish to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and love for the late Queen.

"We have always admired her deep sense of duty, service, and commitment, but also her very evident love for the people she has served so generously these last 71 years.

The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee pageant Credit: Frank Augustein/PA

"We also want to pay our respects to the Queen as a woman of a faith, as a Christian, whose faith always inspired and shaped the way she lived.

"We pray that Christ Jesus, whom she faithfully served throughout her whole life, may now welcome her into His Kingdom with these words: ‘Well done good and faithful servant.’

"Our prayers go out to her family at this very sad time for them, as well as the whole nation.

"God save the King.

"During this time of national mourning, Nottingham Cathedral will open daily (from 7am-7pm) for people to sign the book of condolence, to light a candle and to spend some time in private prayer or reflection. All are welcome."

Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service say their Union Flag will be at half mast as a tribute the Queen.

Leicester Cathedral has also paid tribute to the Queen.

Its tweet reads: "The Dean, Chapter and Leicester Cathedral community offer our sincere condolence to His Majesty the King and all the Royal family at this very sad time.

"We offer our gratitude for Her Majesty the Queen and her witness of faith and steadfast service."

Football clubs across the Midlands have also shared their tributes.

Staff at Derby County Football Club have also paid tribute to the Queen who officially opened Pride Park Stadium in 1997 and visited the area again in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The tweet reads: "Everyone at #DCFC is saddened to learn that Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II has passed away."Her Royal Highness will forever be remembered at Pride Park Stadium, which she officially opened in 1997."We were also honoured to host her during her Golden Jubilee celebrations."

Other clubs across the Midlands have also paid tribute to the Queen.

The Queen began her reign in February 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.

During her 70 year reign, the Queen has led the country through huge social changes in the world.

The Queen in the Midlands during the Diamond Jubilee Tour Credit: PA

Callum Faint, chief fire and rescue officer for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I speak on behalf of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service when I say we are all deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty dedicated her life to the service of this country and was hugely respected by people all over the world.

“As a mark of respect, during the period of Royal mourning, the Union and Service Flags on all Service buildings will be half-masted.

“Our sincere sympathy goes out to all members of the Royal family.”

The Queen with the royal family Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Cllr Sandra Samuels OBE, the Mayor of Wolverhampton, tweeted from Wolverhampton Council's account saying: "It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"On behalf of the council and the people of the city of Wolverhampton, we extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."

News of the Queen's death was released by Buckingham Palace on the afternoon of September 8.

The statement read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen and Philip ride in an open-top Range Rover in Windsor to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

A second statement was then issued from the Palace by Charles.

It reads: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by the countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."