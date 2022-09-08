Police have arrested two 13-year-old boys following threats about a shooting at Babington Academy, in Leicester.

The arrests come after a social media post shared among youngsters at the Beaumont Leys school stated a "shooting" would occur at 2pm today.

Officers investigating the message, which caused widespread concern among parents and carers of pupils at the school, said they were putting on patrols in the area and officers at the school to reassure people - but not because of any increased threat to the public.

They said there was no intelligence suggesting any truth to the message.

The first threat, posted at the weekend, stated: "Warning all Babington students. If you have been added, this is your warning to not go school on Thursday.

"A shooting will take place at 2pm on Thursday at Babington Academy."

A second threat was made on Tuesday, which read: "Listen Babington students, do not go to school. A big shooting will take place at Babington Academy.

"They think police will scare us. You think wrong."

The two 13-year-old boys were arrested last night, in addition to a 13-year-old girl who has also been questioned by officers. All three have now been released on bail.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "Police are continuing to investigate following posts published on social media suggesting a shooting may take place at Babington Academy.

"Following further inquiries, two 13-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of malicious communications.

"They have been released on bail, along with a 13-year-old girl who was already in custody. Officers are continuing to work closely with the school, but it remains that there is no information or intelligence to suggest there is any firearms threat.

"There will continue to be police presence at the school and local community over the next few days to provide reassurance to pupils, parents and staff. This is not in response to any threat to public safety.

"Parents can see their children to school as normal. We would remind people not to share the posts on social media."

Anyone who has information and has not spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 22*516614.