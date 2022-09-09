From planting trees to opening roads and the halls of academia, the Queen came to Birmingham celebrate that success.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years of reign.

During that time, the Monarch has visited the West Midlands several times, including several trips to Birmingham and Solihull.

Each time the Queen visited the region, she was greeted with excitement, delight, large crowds and great celebrations.

June 1951

Before she became the Queen, Princess Elizabeth II made a royal visit to Birmingham in 1951.

During the visit she watched the Mannequin Show at Bingley Hall.

The Queen sat alongside the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, and Mrs Donald Paddon Smith.

Queen Elizabeth watching the Mannequin Show at Bingley Hall, in June 1951. Credit: BPM MEDIA

May 1965

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are escorted through the Bullring during a Royal visit to Birmingham in May 1965.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are escorted through the Bullring Credit: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are escorted through the Bullring

April 1967

During 1967, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Dudley and were greeted by crowds gathering on the street.

The Queen walks to Dudley Council House with the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor S. Danks, in April 1967. Credit: BPM MEDIA

April 1971

The queen returned to the city in April 1971, to open the Great Charles Street Queensway tunnel, part of the A38.

Queen Elizabeth opens the Great Charles Street Queensway tunnel, part of the A38. Credit: BPM MEDIA

During the trip, she also visited Helen Baxter of St. Anne's Primary School where she was presented a bouquet.

This was during her Royal walk through Chelmsley Wood shopping centre.

February 1976

In February 1976, Her Majesty opened Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

In her opening speech she announced this would be "the beginning of a new enterprise for the future prosperity of our country."

The Late Queen officially opened the NEC on 2 February, 1976 Credit: PA Images

Her Majesty's Silver Jubilee 1977

May 1977

The Queen celebrated her first 25 years on the thrown in 1977.

Her Majesty visited Birmingham a number of times during the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

In May 1977, she was pictured planting a tree in Solihull, with crowds gathered around her.

The Queen plants a tree in Solihull along with eager youngsters with spades. Credit: BPM Media

June 1977

The Queen was greeted by delighted crowds in Solihull during her Tour of Britain for her Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The Monarch greeted delighted crowds in Solihull during her Silver Jubilee tour Credit: PA Images

In the following month, Her Majesty was pictured receiving a bunch of flowers from a youngster in Coronation Gardens in Dudley, during her Jubilee tour.

No doubt this was one of countless bouquets of flowers the Queen received during her Tour of Britain and indeed, her reign.

Crowds greeted the Queen in their hundreds for her walkabout in Coronation Gardens Credit: PA Images

March 1989

Queen Elizabeth II visited the new exhibition halls at the NEC in Birmingham accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, who she called 'her constant strength'.

June 1991

The Queen revisited Birmingham where she met with the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Cllr. Bill Turner.

Whilst on her visit, The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh also visited the International Convention Centre in Birmingham to officially announce its opening on 12 June 1991.

The Queen opened the International Convention Centre Credit: BPM Media

Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee 2002

July 2002

The Queen visited Touchwood Shopping Centre, in Solihull in July 2002.

Emotional midlands residents gathered in their hundreds to be in the presence of the Monarch during her Golden Jubilee, during which she officially opened the shopping centre.

The Queen can be seen greeting a mother and her son, 4, at the opening of Touchwood shopping centre Credit: BPM Media

The Queen opened Millennium Point in Birmingham on 2 July 2002.

The Queen opened Millennium point during her Golden Jubilee tour Credit: BPM Media

The Queen also visited Centenary Square in Birmingham on this visit.

The Queens walkabout in Centenary Square, Birmingham during her Golden Jubilee celebrations Credit: PA Images

Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee 2012

July 2012

2012 was a momentous year for the Queen and the nation, as we celebrated the London 2012 Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Her Majesty visited Victoria Square, Birmingham, during this jubilee where she greeted schoolchildren.

The Queen being greeted by hundreds of delighted schoolchildren to Centenary Square Credit: BPM Media

September 2015

On 5 September 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became Britain's longest reigning monarch surpassing the 63 year and 216 day record - set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

Queen Victoria reigned for 63 years and 216 days Credit: PA Images

November 2015

The Queen officially opened Birmingham New Street station along with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen greeted Network Rail employees at the opening of Birmingham New Street station Credit: PA Images

The Queen travelled to Birmingham in 2015 for the official opening of the refurbished Birmingham New Street Station.

She also took a tour of a tram on the Metroline Tramline Extension during the visit with her Husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Birmingham's Bull Street tram extension welcomed the Queen Credit: PA Images

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...