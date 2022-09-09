Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Peter Bearne spoke to pupils at Sneinton's St Stephen's Church of England Primary School in Nottingham about what the Queen meant to them

Nottingham has many fond memories of the Queen visiting across her 70 year reign, from celebrating her Golden Jubilee to meeting Torvill and Dean.

At age 19, when her Majesty was still a young princess, she first visited the city of Nottingham as an ambassador of youth in April, 1946.

Just three years later in 1949, she made her visit to Nottingham as the Queen.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh visited during the city’s quincentenary celebrations.

1955 Royal visit, Burkin & Co. Ltd, Broadway, Stoney Street, Lace Market Credit: Nottingham Post

The couple returned to the city in 1955 for the Royal Show at Wollaton Park.

In 1977, Her Majesty officially opened the Queen's Medical Centre. On the same day she visited Nottingham University Park Campus, met by flag-waving crowds who eagerly awaited her.

The Queen visiting Nottingham Credit: Nottingham Post

The Queen later returned in 1999 to open the initial phase of the university’s Jubilee campus.

The Queen meeting Torvill and Dean Credit: National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Queen Elizabeth II met Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in 2002 outside the new Nottingham Ice centre, when she and the Duke of Edinburgh visited as part of her Golden jubilee tour this evening.

Her last visit to the city was in 2012, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied her to watch a children's sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13.

During her Diamond Jubilee visit in 2012, Queen Elizabeth ll stood with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of the Council House in the Market Square.