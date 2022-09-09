People in the Midlands wanting to express their condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, can write in a book of condolence at various places across the region.

The books will be kept locally and will not sent to the Royal family in London, in line with their wishes.

The book of condolence that will be held by the Royal household is being kept electronically.

Where can you sign a book of condolence in the Midlands?

In Birmingham, a book of condolence is available to write in at the Hall of Memory at Centenary Square.

The Hall of Memory books will be available to sign from 9am to 5pm daily and will remain open until 5pm on the day after the funeral.

Yesterday evening, the flag at Birmingham's Council house was lowered to half mast.

Book of condolence in Birmingham Credit: ITV Central

In Wolverhampton, there are 4 books of condolence, at: The Civic Centre, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams, Tettenhall Library and Wednesfield Library.

In Coventry a book of condolence is open at the Council house and the Cathedral.

Book of condolence Credit: ITV Central

As a young Princess, she first visited Coventry in 1948 to open the new Broadgate and lay the foundation stone for the new shopping precinct as the city recovered from the devastation of war.

She attended the consecration of the new Cathedral in 1962, visited the newly-built Walsgrave Hospital in 1970 and Jaguar in the 1990s.

People have been writing in the books of condolence this morning Credit: ITV Central

Books of condolence are also available at six libraries across Sandwell.

The libraries are: Oldbury Library at Sandwell Council House, Blackheath Library, Smethwick Library, Glebefields Library in Tipton, Wednesbury Library and Central Library in West Bromwich.

Visitors at the National Memorial Arboretum can sign a book of condolence from today at noon and throughout the national period of mourning.

HM Queen Elizabeth the Second was Patron of the Royal British Legion.

The flag at the National Memorial Arboretum being lowered yesterday evening Credit: National Memorial Arboretum

Her first visit to the Arboretum was in July 2002, as part of her Golden Jubilee tour. The Armed Forces Memorial was dedicated in her presence in October 2007.

In July 2011, The Queen attended the Armed Forces Memorial for the dedication of the names of the 112 members of UK Armed Forces who were killed on duty during 2010.

Her last visit was in May 2016 when she was present for the dedication of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Memorial.

You can sign a book of condolence across the Midlands Credit: Sandwell Council

A local book of condolence has been set up at the Council house in Derby until the day following the funeral.

The Queen visited Pride Park in Derby for Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002 and she officially opened the stadium back in 1997. She also granted Derby City Status in 1977.

A Book of Condolence is at the Nottingham Council House and at other locations around the city. The council says if people wish to lay flowers they can do so on the Council House steps.

A book of condolence is also open at Leicester Town Hall for all those who wish to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

The Lord Mayor of Leicester and other local dignitaries will lay wreaths in Green Dragon Square tomorrow at 10am.

