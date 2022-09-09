Organisers behind this year's Derby Pride event have revealed it will go ahead this weekend - with a two-minute silence on Saturday to honour the Queen.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, and a number of events up and down the country have been cancelled or postponed.

Members of the Pride event in Derby paid tribute to the monarch on Facebook and expressed their sadness in her death.

They also said that after a "great deal of discussion" and official guidance from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport they have decided to go ahead with the city's event on Saturday.

Organisers say they will proceed with the event "respectfully" and will pay tribute to Her Majesty with a two minute silence on Saturday afternoon.

The Union flag above Buckingham Palace is flown at half-mast following the announcement of the death of the Queen Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The statement reads: "The Derby Pride Committee wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the sad loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our much loved and respected Monarch, who has served our country with great dedication for 70 years.

"As the country officially enters a period of national mourning we have had to consider the fate of our Pride event on Saturday.

"After a great deal of discussion, carefully weighing up the options and taking into consideration the feelings of the community, and official guidance from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, we have made the decision that Derby Pride will go ahead as planned on Saturday."

The Queen smiling at Sandringham in April 2022. Credit: PA

Derby Pride said in their statement that they were mindful of the fact that Her Majesty, over the seven decades she reigned oversaw a breadth of political and cultural progress for the LGBT+ community.

The statement continued: "From the legalisation of homosexuality to same-sex marriage, the passage of anti-discrimination laws, and more.

"She gave Royal Assent to many historic pieces of legislation that have benefited our community, bringing us the rights and freedoms that we cherish.

"We understand that not everyone will agree with the decision that we have made and we fully respect this – but we hope that everyone will understand the difficult situation that we face and respect our decision.

"We will proceed with the event respectfully and will pay tribute to Her Majesty with a two minute silence on Saturday afternoon."

The Monarch had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year - marking 70 years of her reign.

Following the announcement of Her Majesty's death, people, places and establishments from the East and West Midlands have been expressing their sadness and paying tribute to the Queen.

Several religious buildings have been opening their doors for people to pray and light candles.