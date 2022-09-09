The Festival of the Horse at Belvoir Castle on the border of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire will go ahead this weekend in memory of The Queen.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday evening saying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle.

Following the announcement, Her Grace the Duchess of Rutland, who lives at Belvoir Castle, has said the planned Festival of the Horse will go ahead in honour of The Queen and her love of horses.

The Queen had a known love for horses Credit: PA

In a statement, she said: "We have thought deeply over whether to continue with this weekend’s Festival of the Horse, and have decided that the event will go ahead."

"The Queen had such a profound love of horses, and we feel that the Festival will provide a welcome opportunity for our community to come together in recognition of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to the Country and Commonwealth."

To honour The Queen, the festival will have remembrance services and a book of condolence for people to sign and pay their respects.

"We will begin each day with a short Service of Remembrance, followed by two minutes of silence, before returning to our programme of events that celebrate horses and horsemanship, both of which we know were a passion for the Queen her entire life," said Her Grace the Duchess of Rutland.

The Queen visited Belvoir Castle in November 1997. Credit: Belvoir

She continued: "Her Majesty dedicated herself to service and duty.

"As members of her larger family, we feel an extraordinary loss that she is no longer with us."

"We hope that in coming together this weekend, we can take solace in the sense of community that is so strong here in the East Midlands.

"We will open a Book of Condolence in the Castle’s Guard Room, and invite visitors to record their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

