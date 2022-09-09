Today MPs gathered in the House of Commons to reflect and speak on the passing of Her Late Majesty the Queen.

Members of Parliament spoke on their personal memories and interactions with the Queen including Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

MPs from the midlands also recalled on memories that they shared with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Margaret Mary Bennett, MP for Derby South, was one of the first to speak to the House and recalled memories from her time interacting with the Monarch.

MP Dame Margaret Mary Bennett - Derby South

She began by saying: "I think perhaps I'm one of the few in this house who does remember when the queens father dies.

She remembered that her first memory is that 'when she came to the throne, we all got a bar of chocolate' and recalled: "I first encountered her majesty soon after I was elected at this House, in October 1974."

She described how during 1975 she was a junior government whip, and at the time it was her "duty" every day write by hand directly to Her Majesty the Queen to tell her what was happening in her Government.

She was told "this was a personal message from a member of the Government to Her Majesty for her eyes only."

She recalls: "I wouldn't write to her about information she would get from her red box or the chat column of the daily telegraph but about the gossip instead and the rows that people were having behind the scenes" which received laughs from the Commons.

The Queen went on an overseas visit and after one of the letters had found its way into the hands of someone at Number 10, she was called back to the Chief Whip and had the responsibility taken away from her.

Dame Bennett found this humorous and heard years later that the Queen missed the gossip updates.

Dame Margaret Bennett also reflected on visits from Her Majesty, including visits to Derby's football stadium and their hospital where the Dame said the Queen was "gracious" added 'Royal' to make their health centre, 'Royal' Derby Hospital.

"I would just testify to the qualities of which everyone spoken to and to which everyone else will give testimony; to her intelligence, her knowledge, her sense of humour."

"She was a remarkable person, a remarkable person and we are the poorer for her going." she said as she got emotional and slowly took her seat.

Sajid Javid Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

MP Sajid Javid - Bromsgrove

He said: "The outpouring affection from across the world, including from my own constituency in Bromsgrove District, reflects a deep affection and love, in which she was held."

"For over seven decades, she was a source of our strength and comfort, a representative of our closest held values and beliefs, a defender of faith and an embodiment of the very best of public service and duty. She was our north star, a symbol of strength in difficult times. To put it simply, she was our queen."

He reflected on his interactions with the Queen and said: "I always welcomed the wisdom, the advice that she would share, but the person that has always been there, is there no longer."

Javid said: "However, in the wake of this terrible loss, it is an opportunity for parliamentarians from across the house to renew their commitment to the values that were embodied by their majesty.

"If we can leave this place having achieved but the small fraction of what her late Majesty achieved, our country would be the better for it."

MP Shabana Mahmood Credit: BPM Media

MP Shabana Mahmood - Birmingham Ladywood

Shabana Mahmood started by praising "her admiral work ethic, her sense of duty which never wavered and her Majesty's unparalleled dedication to public service."

"Her Majesty forever committed to her people and to her country," she said.

MP Mahmood reflected on her opportunity to travel to Buckingham Palace when her father was awarded with an OBE and the first time she stepped into the House of Commons as an MP.

Mahmood said: "And I will also never forget arriving in this place for the very first time. Standing in front of the speakers chair, taking hold of this house's copy of the Holy Quran, upon which I swore my loyalty to Her Majesty the Queen, as one of this house's first ever female muslim members of parliament."

"Her relationship with Birmingham was strong and in return we Brummies had a deep affection for her, and gratitude for the time that she devoted to us, in the 70 years of her reign.

"Over the years she visited Villa Park, the Bullring, many of our railways stations, the NEC, the ICC, Pebble Mill and the Hippodrome.

"And of course we have just hosted the Commonwealth Games. An important moment for our city, which has such a deep connection with the Commonwealth and which is inextricably linked with the queen herself" she said.

Mahmood added: "Like so many thousands of Brummies, as much as I am a child of Birmingham, of England and of Britain. I am also a child and grandchild of the Commonwealth.

"Millions of British citizens have a similar family history, making them part of the Commonwealth family and we recognise Her Majesty as the loving matriarch of the Commowealth, its guardian and its guiding light.

"Her commitment to the Commonwealth and championing of it, recognised and respected our heritage. And we thank her for it."

"She was a Queen for us with other faiths, and indeed for those of none."

She finished her speech by reciting an Islamic verse, which translated 'To God we belong, and to God we return."

Other speakers, singled out Shabana Mahmood's speech at the beginning of their own,. touched by her references to the Commonwealth and how much faith meant to the Queen.

